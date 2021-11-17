Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading Down 3.2%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.59. 33,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 13,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.