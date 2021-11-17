TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 72,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,591,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

TAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 54.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

