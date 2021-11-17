Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.32% of Talos Energy worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 202.6% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 71.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

