Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $697,202.48 and approximately $6,636.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00223229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.