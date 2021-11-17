Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $253.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.53. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.25. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

