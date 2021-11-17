Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 25214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

TARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 278.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.35.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

