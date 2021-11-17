Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 25214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.
TARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 278.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.35.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
