Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.47. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 4,298 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.