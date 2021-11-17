Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.43 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22). Approximately 32,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 173,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.60 ($1.24).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

In related news, insider Edward Buttery purchased 40,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.