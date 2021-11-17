TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Shares Down 1.2%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 21,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 9,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.

About TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

