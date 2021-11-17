TD Securities Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.25.

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 578,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

