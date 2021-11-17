TDCX (TDCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TDCX stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. TDCX has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective for the company.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

