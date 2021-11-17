Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 100,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VZIO stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.