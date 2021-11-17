Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce sales of $60.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $61.10 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $368.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $513.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $560.19 million, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $662.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

