Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 6,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

About Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

