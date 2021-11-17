Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

