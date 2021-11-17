Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
