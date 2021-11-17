TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.90

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.90 and traded as high as C$29.04. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 1,855,164 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$39.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.81%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

