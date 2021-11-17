Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TENX remained flat at $$1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 76,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,045. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

