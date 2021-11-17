TENT Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, TENT has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $629,122.98 and $148,288.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00265187 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00140112 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004434 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

