TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRSSF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 515,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TRSSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

