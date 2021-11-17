Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $54.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 528,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,918,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.34, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $895.82 and a 200-day moving average of $741.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

