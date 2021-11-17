Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.81 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. 268,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $186.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

