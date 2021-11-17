Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $186.68 and last traded at $183.65, with a volume of 269431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.50.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 109,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

