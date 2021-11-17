Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,217. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $186.68. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

