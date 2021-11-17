Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 268,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.