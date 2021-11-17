Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

TTEK traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $186.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.