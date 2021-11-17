Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.57. 49,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,538. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

