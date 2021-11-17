The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,670 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 6.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $127,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. 5,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

