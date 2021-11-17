The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$82.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$61.49 and a 1-year high of C$83.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9828907 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

