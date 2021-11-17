The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

