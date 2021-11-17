The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.55. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.