The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $228.97 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.23. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

