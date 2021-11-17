The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Clorox were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

