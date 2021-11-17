The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.76% of Eastern worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eastern by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $158.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.04. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

