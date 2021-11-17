The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

NYSE:EL opened at $350.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.92 and its 200-day moving average is $319.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $353.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,444,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

