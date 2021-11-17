The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

