The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) to Neutral

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHMAY stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

