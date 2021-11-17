The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) to Neutral

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SHMAY stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.
About Shimao Group
