The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Wedbush Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.85 and a 200 day moving average of $331.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $394.38. The firm has a market cap of $413.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

