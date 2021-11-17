The Lion Electric Company to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEV. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

LEV opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. Lion Electric has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

