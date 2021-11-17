The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

NYSE IRL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,098. The New Ireland Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.