The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STKS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $461,131. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

