The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 762 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 753.13 ($9.84), with a volume of 909857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.52).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 730.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 697.75. The company has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.94.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

