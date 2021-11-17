The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.05

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 9801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

