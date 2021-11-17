The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $858.30

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 858.30 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 852 ($11.13), with a volume of 57548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 851 ($11.12).

The firm has a market cap of £561.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 780.43.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.