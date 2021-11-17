The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.