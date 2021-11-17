The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Wendy’s worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

