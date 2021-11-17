The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.16. The9 shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 851,942 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in The9 by 16.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in The9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

