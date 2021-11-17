Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 28,890 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Essent Group worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

