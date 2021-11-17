Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 7,164 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.51% of CBIZ worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.