Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 234,376 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Avantor stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37.
In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,594,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.
Avantor Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.