Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 234,376 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,594,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

