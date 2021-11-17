Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 749.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NetApp were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.